There was no respite for the touring side's bowlers as India went to the tea break on 507 for four in their first innings, stretching their lead to 302 at the interval.

Kohli was unbeaten on 170 after compiling his 19th test hundred with Rohit Sharma celebrating his return to the side after over a year with an unbeaten 51.

The world's top-ranked test side had not lost a wicket in the first two sessions on Saturday and Kohli and Pujara extended their misery in the morning session with their third-wicket stand of 183.

Sri Lanka barely managed to trouble Kohli and Pujara as the duo picked up singles and twos at will, mixing them with the occasional boundaries after resuming the day on 312-2.

India lost Pujara for 143 shortly before lunch when all-rounder Dasun Shanaka breached the right-hander's defence to rattle the stumps.

Kohli flicked Suranga Lakmal for a single for back-to-back hundreds in the series after his unbeaten century in the second innings of the drawn first test in Kolkata.

It was the 10th hundred in 2017 across formats for India's batting mainstay who hit a six over the long-on fielder against off-spinner Dilruwan Perera to get past 150. He has also hit 14 fours in his 223-ball knock so far.

Sri Lanka would have hoped for a better second session after Perera dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for two shortly after lunch but Kohli and Rohit denied them with another flourishing partnership.

The duo have already added 97 for the fifth wicket and more punishment awaits the Sri Lankan bowlers in the final session.

