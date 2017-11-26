Cynthia Lui looks set to make history as the first Torres Strait Islander to hold office in Queensland with a lead on her opponents in the Cook electorate.

Ms Lui, a single mother-of-three, was on Sunday afternoon sitting on almost 9000 votes, more than 4000 ahead of her state election opponents with more than 72 per cent of the count complete.

Born and raised on Yam Island, the 40-year-old said she would use her experience of the challenges faced by remote indigenous communities to her advantage to deliver better health, education and employment outcomes.