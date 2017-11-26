Maverick Queensland federal Nationals MP George Christensen has issued an apology to One Nation voters in another swipe at Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Federal LNP MP George Christensen has used Saturday's state election result to again put Malcolm Turnbull on notice, issuing a provocative warning to the prime minister.

The Liberal National Party is unlikely to be able to form a majority government in Queensland while One Nation was yet to pick up any seats.

But in a deliberate move, Mr Christensen posted a tweet apologising to One Nation voters.

"To Qlders who voted One Nation, I'm sorry we in the LNP let you down," he tweeted.

"We need to listen more, work harder, stand up more for conservative values & regional Qld & do better to win your trust & vote.

"A lot of that rests with the Turnbull govt, it's leadership & policy direction."

Mr Christensen has been vocal in his criticism of the federal government, and especially Mr Turnbull.

He and fellow Queenslander, Senator Barry O'Sullivan, are keen to get a banking royal commission across the line, and a state election loss could reinvigorate their push for what is a popular idea.