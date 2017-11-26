Maiwar candidate Michael Berkman says the Greens' strong showing proves the party can win in Qld. (AAP)

The Greens' strong showing in inner-Brisbane at Saturday's state election should dispel the "myth" the left-wing party can't win seats in Queensland, according to Maiwar candidate Michael Berkman.

Mr Berkman remains neck-and-neck with Labor's Ali King for second place on primary votes in the western suburbs seat, putting him within reaching distance of being the first Greens candidate ever elected to Queensland's parliament.

He says the party's strong showing in Maiwar, where he could unseat shadow treasurer Scott Emerson, as well as nearby McConnel and South Brisbane proves the party is a serious force in the state.