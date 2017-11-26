Ford's Scott McLaughlin is set to be crowned 2017 Supercars champion at the inaugural Newcastle 500. (AAP)

Ford star Scott McLaughlin is poised to be crowned Supercars champion for the first time at the season finale in Newcastle.

Only disaster stands between Scott McLaughlin and Supercars glory.

The 24-year-old Ford star will clinch his maiden Supercars title if he finishes in 11th place or higher in Sunday's second 250km race at the inaugural Newcastle 500.

He has achieved worse results just five times in his 25 races this season, including his failure to finish the Bathurst 1000 which had almost derailed his championship hunt.

That mechanical failure opened the door for six-time champion Jamie Whincup, who entered Saturday's race in Newcastle 30 points ahead, despite winning only three races for the season - his lowest tally since 2006.

But Whincup's mistake during the opening lap of the first race at the new street circuit cost him dearly, with a 23rd-placed finish all he could salvage.

Moving out to a 78-point lead, McLaughlin is adamant he won't adopt a conservative approach on the narrow, tight-turning circuit.

"I felt like during the race, I got told what was going on with Jamie and I just tried to conserve. As soon I started pushing, I felt a lot better," McLaughlin said.

"I've taught myself after today that if I keep pushing, I'll be OK."

While the title is the ultimate prize, McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard's DJR Team Penske sealed the teams' championship on Saturday, snapping a seven-year streak by Whincup's Triple Eight Racing.

The last time Fords won the teams' prize it was also Triple Eight, in 2008 - the final season before switching to Holden.

"The teams' championship is big and that's what we wanted," McLaughlin said.

"That's almost a bigger relief to have that sorted and just move on and maybe tick off one more goal."

Coulthard is third overall, 80 points behind Whincup.

"We're still trying to get one-two in the championship," Coulthard said.

"My focus will change now and, if I can help out Scotty, then I will."