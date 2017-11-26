LNP leader Tim Nicholls has challenged Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to keep her word on not making deals with minor parties to form government.

At the end of counting on Saturday night, neither Labor nor the Liberal National Party had won the 47 seats needed to form a majority government. The ALP was on 43 seats, the LNP 37 and Katter's Australian Party two. Ten seats are still in doubt.

A disappointed Mr Nicholls told LNP supporters at the party's function that he had not yet given up.

He is putting his hope in the hundreds of thousands of postal votes yet to be counted and the outcome of compulsory preferences.

Mr Nicholls said Ms Palaszczuk must now keep her promise that she would not make any deals with the Greens, One Nation, KAP or independents to form maintain Labor's power in parliament.

"I have always said that I will respect the will and the vote of the people of Queensland and I will keep my word on that respect," he said.

"The real question for tonight is will Annastacia Palaszczuk keep her word?"

The premier had moments earlier told her party function she was confident Labor would be able to form a majority government once all votes were counted.

Ms Palaszczuk had spent much of the 27-day election campaign warning the the LNP would make a deal with One Nation to form government, while she would rather be in opposition than do so.

Mr Nicholls inability to convince voters that that wouldn't happen appears to have cost the LNP. But One Nation also failed to win any seats at the close of counting.

But he said the LNP needed to learn other lessons from the inconclusive outcome.

"What is abundantly clear is that Queenslanders have voted to shake things up," he told family, LNP officials and party faithful.

Mr Nicholls said Queenslanders were clearly not sold on Labor, but conceded the conservatives must do more to increase support.

"Queenslanders have not responded to Labor and the union movement's scare campaign or their demand for majority or nothing else," he said.

"We have to do more and we have to do better in selling the message that this is what the LNP and only the LNP can deliver for all of Queensland."

He thanked MPs who had lost their seats, including Mansfield MP Ian Walker, Mount Ommaney member Tarnya Smith and Tracy Davis in Aspley blaming One Nation for preferencing against them.

"Hardworking, dedicated, loyal to their constituents look like they have lost their positions as a result of One Nation."

But he acknowledged their likely reclaim in Buderim from LNP defector turned One Nation state leader Steve Dickson.