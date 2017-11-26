One Nation has stumbled in its bid to have an impact in the Queensland parliament but the news may not relieve the federal coalition.

Pauline Hanson and One Nation have had a miserable night. But the Queensland election wasn't much better for Malcolm Turnbull or the federal coalition.

One Nation had expected to pick up a number of seats and at least hold the balance of power in the state parliament, thus stamping its resurgence as a political force in Australia.

Federal politicians had been watching the Queensland election to see whether it was the beginning or the end for the party.

At the end of counting on Saturday night, One Nation was yet to win a seat and had lost its two biggest names - state leader and LNP defector Steve Dickson and former senator Malcolm Roberts.

It could be hard for them to rebuild again, although Senator Hanson was putting on a brave face.

"I think we will win some seats, there's no doubt about that," she said.

Federal MPs from Labor and the coalition declared it a disastrous result for One Nation.

The biggest headache for the prime minister from Saturday's election has not been the issue of One Nation, but the failure of the Liberal National Party to cut through and reverse its fortunes in Queensland, especially in the key regional seats.

Cabinet minister Matt Canavan, a Queensland National, said he was not surprised by the results, especially in the regions.

"There is a lot of anxiety. There is a level of frustration that things are not happening," he told the ABC.

Uncertain results in regional seats had prevented a clear outcome from Saturday's election.

"You get this sort of backlash against a government in regional Queensland as you have seen today when they don't think they are being listened to," Senator Canavan said.

A solid showing on Saturday could have given One Nation a foot in the door for the next federal election in seats such as Herbert, Dawson, Wright, Flynn, Hinkler and Blair, as well as the Senate.

There are benefits in a weakened One Nation for Malcolm Turnbull, as he seeks to restore his own stocks. It will give the coalition a better chance of bolstering its numbers in the Senate.

And it will raise hopes LNP members in regional seats will be able to see off future challenges from the minor party.

However, one of those MPs, Dawson's George Christensen, isn't convinced. He posted on social media a map of a segregated Queensland.

"There are clearly two Queenslands. The case for a separate North Queensland state is strong after tonight."