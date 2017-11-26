David Warner wants all of Australia's batsmen to make a contribution against England. (AAP)

Australia vice-captain David Warner says Steve Smith is inspirational but it's time his teammates start delivering some runs.

David Warner has vowed to take his ego out of the equation as Australia attempt to lighten the immense run-scoring burden on Steve Smith's shoulders.

The class, composure and concentration Smith displayed in his 21st Test ton, scored when the Ashes opener was in the balance, has earned widespread praise.

It was a reminder of why Smith is widely considered the best batsman in world cricket.

But it was also the latest example of how much Australia rely on their captain to prevent the sort of chaotic collapses that Smith has lamented so often this year.

The hosts were staring down the barrel of a major first-innings deficit at the Gabba, having slipped to 4-76 then 7-209.

Shaun Marsh (51) and Pat Cummin (42) were the only players capable of forming a major partnership with Smith.

"Definitely (he is inspirational) ... but we shouldn't just be leaving it up to Steve," Warner told ABC Radio.

"We've probably been forever saying that, he's always the one to dig us out of that.

"Other people have to stand up in this series ... it's about us as a whole team working together."

Warner scored 26 in Australia's first innings of the series, clipping an unthreatening delivery from Jake Ball to Dawid Malan at short midwicket.

As was the case with Smith, Joe Root set fields to Warner that often prioritised denying him boundaries.

"I had it in my mind about what fields they might set. I didn't think they'd put deep point out straight away," Warner said.

"As an opening batter you actually enjoy that because I think I've won the battle before I go out.

"I obviously have to take my ego out of it as well, I think that's what they're playing on. It's about me being mature."

Warner wished he went harder at the ball that dismissed him, rather than playing a "half-hearted" shot.