Pakistan's government has called on the army to help clear a sit-in by Islamist hardliners blockading the capital after police clashed with activists and religious protests spread to other cities.

Dozens of people were injured in Saturday's clashes, including many police, according to reports from hospitals. Protesters said four of their activists had been killed, but police said there had been no deaths.

By nightfall, protests had spread to other main cities with activists brandishing sticks and attacking cars in some areas. New demonstrators had joined the camp in Faizabad, just outside Islamabad, in a stand-off with police,

Private TV stations were ordered off the air, with only state-run television broadcasting.

Activists from Tehreek-e-Labaik, a new hardline Islamist political party, have blockaded the main road into the capital for two weeks, accusing the law minister of blasphemy against Islam and demanding his dismissal and arrest.

Tehreek-e-Labaik is one of two new ultra-religious political movements that have risen in recent months and seem set to play a major role in elections that must be held by summer next year, though they are unlikely to win a majority.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal told Reuters in a message on Saturday night that the government had "requisitioned" the military assistance "for law and order duty according to the constitution".

Pakistan's army chief on Saturday called on the civilian government to end the protest while "avoiding violence from both sides". Opposition leader Imran Khan called for early elections, saying the "incompetent and dithering" administration had allowed a breakdown of governance.

The clashes began on Saturday when police launched an operation involving about 4000 officers to disperse around 1000 activists and break up their camp, police official Saood Tirmizi told Reuters.

Television footage showed a police vehicle on fire, heavy curtains of smoke and fires burning in the streets as officers in heavy riot gear advanced. Protesters, some wearing gas masks, fought back in scattered battles across empty highways and surrounding neighbourhoods.

The protesters have paralysed daily life in the capital, and have defied court orders to disband.