The outcome of the Queensland election will be determined by the votes of 11 seats, but Labor is confident of securing a majority.

Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to hold on as Queensland's premier for another three years but whether she gets the majority government she desperately wants may not be known for several days.

Labor could not claim a second straight state election victory on Saturday night although Ms Palaszczuk declared she was confident of getting the 47 seats the party needs to rule in its own right.

As at the end of counting, Labor were holding 43 seats, the Liberal National Party 37, Katter's Australian Party two and 11 undecided.

It will be pre-polling and postal votes in those 11 electorates which will determine the make-up of the newly expanded 93-seat parliament.

In a bad night for the LNP, three opposition frontbenchers in Scott Emerson, Ian Walker and Andrew Cripps were likley to lose their seats.

A likely Labor win will see Ms Palaszczuk make history by becoming the first woman in Australia to win two elections.

"I said winning the 2015 election was like climbing Mount Everest - this election has been like climbing Mount Everest all over again," the premier said to her supporters.

"Tonight, we are close to the peak but we are not quite there and we will not get there tonight. But I remain confident we will be able to form a majority Labor government."

During the four-week campaign, Ms Palaszczuk ruled out striking any deals with minor parties or independents and purt the pressure on the LNP, who were linked to an "unholy" One Nation alliance, to do the same.

"I will never sell out the needs of Queenslanders by doing a deal with One Nation," she said. "And it is clear the majority of Queenslanders agree with me."

One Nation failed to make the impact party founder Pauline Hanson predicted, with her party yet to win a seat.

But votes to One Nation and their preferences have decided, and will decide, many seats in the regions.

Opposition leader Tim Nicholls was quick to put put the pressure on Ms Palaszczuk to keep her word and not do any deals with the Greens, KAP or One Nation.

"That was her promise," he told his supporters. "Will she keep her word?"

"Queenslanders have voted to shake things up and it's clear the premier has not won a majority in her own right."

The polarising Adani megamine issue, which plagued Ms Palaszczuk throughout the campaign, especially when she backflipped on a taxpayer-funded loan for a rail line, did not hurt Labor as much as feared.

As of the end of counting, Labor was set to hold all three Townsville-based seats.

Powered by anti-Adani sentiment, The Greens threatened Deputy Premier Jackie Trad in the seat of South Brisbane, wining more primary votes, but fell just short.

However they appear set to claim the scalp of shadow treasurer Mr Emerson's with Michael Berkman poised to claim the new Brisbane seat of Maiwar.

Mr Walker has all but conceded Mansfield to Labor's Corrine McMillan while Mr Cripps is in trouble in Hinchinbrook where KAP could gain a third seat.

Independent Sandra Bolton is the election's big surprise packet, leading the primary vote in Noosa, while another independent, local mayor Margaret Strelow, is poised to upset Barry O'Rourke who beat her for Labor pre-selection, in Rockhampton.

Disappointed by defeats for state leader Steve Dickson and former senator Malcolm Roberts, One Nation's best hope is the north Queensland seat of Mirani where Stephen Andrew is leading Labor's Jim Pearce.