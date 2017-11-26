Cameron White says he's far from done in first-class cricket despite heat from Victorian selectors. (AAP)

Former Australian player Cameron White says he is being put under the pump by Victorian cricket selectors but insists he still has plenty of runs left in him.

Cameron White says he is being put under pressure by Victorian selectors before every Sheffield Shield game, but insists he's far from done in first-class cricket.

The former Australian one-day captain was dropped for the opening three matches of Victoria's Shield season, before he made 66 on return against NSW on Saturday at North Sydney Oval.

White, 34, has scored 1185 runs at an average of 49.37 since the start of the 2015-16 season and is the reigning domestic player of the year.

However, the opening-month stint on the sidelines marked his third in four years, after being dropped at the end of 2014-15 and again early in 2015-16.

But when asked whether he was feeling the heat, White insisted he was continuing on his own terms, despite being placed under regular pressure by selectors.

"I don't think I've got anything to prove to anyone really - apart from the chairman of selectors always putting me under the pump and says every game is my last - that's Andrew Lynch," White said.

"He's always got me under pressure."

A young prodigy, White played four Tests for Australia in India in 2008 before he became a regular in Australia's limited-overs side - captaining the ODI and T20 teams in 2011.

He last played for Australia in those forms three summers ago, but still topped the run-scoring lists in last year's domestic one-day cup and hit the highest 50-over score for Victoria this year with 165 against Tasmania.

And he maintained he still had plenty more to offer to Victorian cricket.

"Especially the last few years, I feel like I've been batting as well as ever," he said.

"I'm still contracted for this year and next. I'm enjoying it while I can. I don't take anything for granted.

"It keeps you on your toes; you can't afford to let an opportunity slip."