Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was unable to claim victory on Saturday night but is confident she will be able to do so soon.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has promised to govern for all Queenslanders but she has yet to take government, with the result of the state election too close to call.

The lack of an outcome is similar to the 2015 election, when Labor eventually went on to form minority government.

Addressing the ALP function at Oxley Golf Club, Ms Palaszczuk drew on her line about that election being "like climbing Mt Everest" and said the result on Saturday night meant that they were "close to the peak, but not quite there".

"But I remain confident we will be able to form a majority Labor government once all the votes are counted," she said.

That could prove a difficult proposition, with Labor sitting on 43 seats, while the Liberal National Party has won 37 seats, with both shy of the 47 needed to govern in their own right.

Ms Palaszczuk promised to govern for all Queenslanders and thanked those LNP voters who voted for Labor, many for the first time.

"Queenslanders are not red or blue. We are maroon. And Queenslanders always win when we work together," she said.

The premier again ruled out doing any deal to form government with One Nation but tellingly failed to mention any of the minor parties or independents, which she had also strongly rejected during the campaign as an option for forming government.

The outcome of Saturday's election will now depend on preferences, following the reintroduction of compulsory preferential voting by Labor during the last term.

That fact put a damper on proceedings at the Oxley function, after early results indicated Labor would get over the line by itself.

The mood was jubilant in the room early, but cooled significantly as the count dragged on.

The crowd was given an early preview of the main event with the new Labor MP for Mount Ommaney Jess Pugh and then innovation minister Leeanne Enoch addressing the crowd.

Ms Enoch, the first indigenous woman elected to Queensland parliament, joked she had made history again, as she was now the longest-serving.

Queensland Labor president John Battams introduced the premier, saying whatever the outcome of the vote, Ms Palaszczuk would "go down in the annals of Queensland's history as one of the great Labor premiers".