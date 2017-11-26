No clear winner has emerged in the Queensland election, with predictions the result won't be known until preferences and pre-poll votes are counted.

Just over 69 per cent of the vote was known by the time counting closed on Saturday night, with the ALP on 43 and the Liberal National Party on 38.

At least 47 seats are needed to form a majority government in the new 93-seat parliament.

Annastacia Palaszczuk had been on track to win the election, with opinion and exit polls and the early counting showing Labor would reach 47 seats on Saturday night.

But in later counting, Labor had slipped back.

Ms Palaszczuk remained confident when all votes were tallied she would have the majority she had urged Queenslanders to deliver to her.

"We are close to the peak but we are not quite there and we will not get there tonight," she told supporters.

"But I remain confident we will be able to form a majority Labor government once all the votes are counted."

ABC election analyst Antony Green wasn't so confident saying there was a "high probability Labor won't get to 47".

LNP opposition leader Tim Nicholls said if Labor couldn't get a majority, Ms Palaszczuk would be backtracking on a pre-election pledge if she made deals to retain power.

"The promise was no deals with the Katters, no deal with the Greens, no deal with the minor parties and no deal with the independents," Mr Nicholls said.

"The question for Annastacia Palaszczuk is: 'Will she keep her word?'"

The rural conservative Katter's Australian Party looks like it will return its two MPs - Robbie Katter and Shane Knuth.

The KAP was also in the running for the seat of Hinchinbrook with preferences yet to be tallied.

Independent Sandra Bolton held a lead on the first preference votes in the seat of Noosa but will need preferences to fall her way to claim victory.

One Nation has yet to pick up a seat, but it's in with a chance of winning the marginal Labor seat of Mirani between Rockhampton and Mackay in central Queensland.

At least three LNP frontbenchers - shadow treasurer Scott Emerson in Maiwar and shadow attorney-general Ian Walker in Mansfield, and resources spokesman Andrew Cripps in Hinchinbrook - are in real trouble.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls has retained his seat of Clayfield, but he suffered a swing of 4.2 per cent against him.

Premier Palaszczuk also held her seat of Inala, recording a big swing of 6.6 per cent in her favour.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, who had been under pressure, has claimed victory in South Brisbane, but her margin of 14.2 per cent was savaged by Greens' Amy MacMahon.

Former Labor minister Leanne Donaldson is likely to lose in Bundaberg to the LNP.

One Nation's state leader and LNP defector Steve Dickson has lost his seat of Buderim, while former senator Malcolm Roberts said his bid to win Ipswich was over.

"It is disappointing that we are not going to win, but I feel very encouraged especially by the support that people of Ipswich have given me on the streets," he told the ABC.

Ten seats remain in doubt with counting to resume on Sunday morning.