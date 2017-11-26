THE BIG SURPRISES FROM THE QUEENSLAND ELECTION:

* The Greens

Amy MacMahon almost rolled Deputy Premier Jackie Trad in South Brisbane by winning more primary votes, while Michael Berkman could become the state's first Greens' MP by helping take the big scalp of LNP leadership aspirant Scott Emerson.

* Independent Sandy Bolton

The former Noosa councillor is poised to win the Sunshine Coast seat from the LNP's Glen Elmes, thanks to a strong grassroots campaign where she was preferenced highly by all her fellow candidates.

* Labor holding Townsville

Anti-Adani sentiment and Premier Annastacia Palszczuk's mixed messages about the controversial coal mine were expected to cost Labor their three Townsville-based electorates, but Mundingburra and Thuringowa are set to be retained while Townsville is on a knife-edge.

* One Nation falls flat

Pauline Hanson predicted her party would repeat their 1998 efforts by winning 11 Queensland seats. While few expected that result, most believed they could gain a handful of MPs in parliament. A likely sole win to Stephen Andrew in Mirani is a nasty blow.

* Independent Margaret Strelow

The Rockhampton mayor only entered the race after missing Labor pre-selection, even with the endorsement of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Her decision to run turned the seat of Rockhmapton on it's head and she's neck-and-neck with former factional rival Barry O'Rourke.