Federal Labor says the Queensland election shows the Turnbull government has put Liberals and Nationals on the nose from one end of Australia to the other.

Federal Labor leader Bill Shorten believes the Queensland branch of his party is close to reforming government, as counting for the state election continues.

"Queenslanders have put their trust in (Premier) Annastacia Palaszczuk as a strong and courageous leader who refused to horse-trade her values with One Nation," Mr Shorten said in a statement on Sunday, while acknowledging the final result could be days away.

"The Liberals and Nationals are suffering from one end of Australia to the other as a result of the Turnbull government."