Jordan Spieth failed to retain the Australian Open title but was elated by his final round form. (AAP)

Jordan Spieth is heading to Tiger Woods' comeback tournament in the Bahamas this week excited by what he did in the Australian Open on Sunday.

World No.2 Spieth shot a four-under 67 in the wind at The Australian to climb to eighth place - five shots behind winner Cameron Davis - finishing with a mighty eagle on the par-5 last hole.

It was the three-time major champion's "worst" result at the Australian Open, having won, finished runner-up, then won again in the previous three years.

Spieth described it as an "almost" week, having struggled with his putter for the first three days.

But he was elated by the way he played in the final round, especially tee to green, and believed it would hold him in great stead.

"It was a round that could have very easily been a very special round," said Spieth, who famously shot a course record 63 to win on the same course in 2014.

"I really felt like I shot 62 today...I had so many looks (at birdie putts).

"I probably hit the ball a lot better than I did the last few years in this tournament."

Spieth said he also found a "trigger" that improved his putting on Sunday and his bridie misses were more due to misreads or wind.

"I will take a lot of momentum from today's round going into next week and next season."

That should serve as a lound warning to Woods, returning from his latest back surgery, and the others in a high-class 30-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this week.

Three years ago Spieth went there straight from his six-shot Australian Open win and closing 63 and blew to field away to win by 10 shots.

Spieth had his Australian swing coach Cameron McCormick caddying for him and said the feedback they gained together could prove as valuable next season as winning this tournament had in the past.

The loss of his Australian Open title certainly didn't put Spieth off returning to an event and country he enjoys, although he is a long way off deciding his schedule that far ahead.

"Certainly this kind of off-season, the way I did it this year has been very successful for me in the past," he said.