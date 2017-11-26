Powerhouse prop Taniela Tupou had no problems showing his emotions before his Wallabies debut, in the heavy loss to Scotland at Murrayfield.

He may well be a 130kg tough Tongan but Taniela Tupou had no problems showing his emotions on his Wallabies debut.

The powerhouse prop was in a flood of tears during the playing of Advance Australia Fair ahead of the Test clash with Scotland at Murrayfield, having spent the morning practising his singing at the team hotel.

The quietly-spoken Tupou only became eligible for Australia this month and joined the spring tour squad in London last week.

When he came on 13 minutes into the second half against the Scots, he became the 27th player to debut under Michael Cheika since the 2015 World Cup.

The 21-year-old, who is nicknamed the Tongan Thor, was sent on earlier than expected after the dismissal of Sekope Kefu for a shoulder charge to the head of Scotland flanker Hamish Watson in the 53-24 defeat.

'When Keps got the red card and Cheika said 'Nela you're on' I can't explain the feeling when I ran on," Tupou said.

"This is something I'll remember forever. It's so special and I'm so grateful for this opportunity from Australia."

Tonga-born but New Zealand educated, Tupou moved to Australia three years ago with a dream of playing for the Wallabies.

Knowing he was part of the 23-match squad, Tupou spent most of the morning learning the words of the anthem to his adopted country while secretly being recorded by roommate Tetera Faulkner.

"It was funny ...I didn't know my roommate was awake but he was recording me singing," Tupou said.

"I was trying to learn the anthem before we sung it.

"When I sang it I was just looking to the sky thinking of my family, mum, my sisters.

"I was crying when singing the anthem because I was thinking of my family and everyone that had helped me get to this point

"I'm sorry I didn't get the win for them."

Scotland dominated the second half as they took full advantage of their numerical advantage.

It meant Tupou rarely got the opportunity to make inroads with the ball in hand, but he said the experience of international rugby left him under no illusions about how much he needs to improve.

"The Scottish were on the front foot and I just wanted to do a job in the scrum," he said.

"I got to touch the ball twice and I wish it was more. Hopefully more if I get to play for Australia some more.

"For me as a young boy of only 21, as a front-rower it's sort of 25 when you start your international career.

"For me as a young fella happy to learn off guys like Keps (Kefu).

"Obviously if I'm lucky enough to get a chance... I promise to work hard and come back next year a better player."