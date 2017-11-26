NSW batsman Ed Cowan was left to rue getting out after a start against Victoria. (AAP)

Former Test players Ed Cowan and Peter Nevill have each failed to capitalise on a start, with Victoria tightening their grip on the Sheffield Shield cricket clash against NSW.

At lunch on day three at North Sydney Oval, the Blues were 7-196, still a massive 366 runs behind the Bushrangers' first innings score.

Play on Sunday was stopped for a few minutes after Cowan was hit on the helmet by a short delivery from pace bowler Chris Tremain with his score on 25.

Cowan, last season's leading Shield run scorer, made 32, in his first innings of the season, after being left out the Blues' first three matches.

He was caught close in on the offside by Victoria captain Aaron Finch off spinner Jon Holland (4-60), though replays suggested he might not have got a nick.

Test wicketkeeping aspirant Nevill, who resumed the innings on Sunday with Cowan, batted for all but the last 10 minutes of the session, grinding his way to 25.

He was run out at the strikers end by a direct hit throw from Peter Siddle after Steve O'Keefe played a Holland delivery to the veteran paceman to mid-on and attempted a single.

At lunch, O'Keefe was unbeaten on 20 and Trent Copeland on two after the Blues were restricted to 71 runs in the session by a probing Bushrangers attack.