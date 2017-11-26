The WA government is expanding its shark deterrent subsidy, allocating a further $200,000 for a further 1000 devices.

The WA government's shark deterrent subsidy has been doubled, with an additional $200,000 allocated for a further 1000 devices after the first 977 rebates were claimed within six months of the world-first trial.

People can access the $200 rebates through retail outlets that sell an approved shark deterrent device.

WA's last fatal shark attack was on Easter Monday, when 17-year-old surfer Laeticia Brouwer was bitten on the leg and suffered massive blood loss while on a family holiday in Esperance.