Australia's Wade Ormsby won his first European Tour title at the 264th attempt. (AAP)

Australia's Wade Ormsby finally enjoyed a breakthrough win on the European Tour despite some jitters over the final holes at the Hong Kong Open.

Australia's Wade Ormsby won his first European Tour title at the 264th attempt after a nerve-wracking finish to the UBS Hong Kong Open.

Ormsby carded a final round of 68 at Fanling to finish 11 under par, a shot ahead of Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sweden's Alexander Bjork and the American pair of Julian Suri and Paul Peterson.

The tournament looked to be heading to a play-off when Ormsby three-putted the 18th to leave Cabrera Bello needing to par the same hole to force extra holes.

However, Cabrera Bello then found a greenside bunker with his approach and failed to get up and down, leaving world number 319 Ormsby to claim the second win of his professional career.

European No1 Tommy Fleetwood finished alone in sixth after a closing 69 made up of 16 pars and a solitary birdie on the 17th, with four-time winner Miguel Angel Jimenez a shot further back after a brilliant 63.

India's SSP Chawrasia, who began the day with a one-shot lead in pursuit of a wire-to-wire victory and was three ahead after eight holes, finished alongside Jimenez after a triple bogey on the ninth and four bogeys in five holes on the back nine.

Adelaide-born Ormsby, 37, played his first season on the European Tour in 2004 after coming through qualifying school, which he's done four times since in a career that has seen him struggle with injury at times.

A fifth-placed finish at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation ensured he eventually kept his card in comfortable fashion last season and he will now have an exemption until 2020.

"It means a lot to me," a tearful Ormsby said.

"I've played a lot of golf in Europe, everywhere, and a few bumps along the way but it's pretty cool to get a win this late in your career."