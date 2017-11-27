The volcano on Bali is spewing ash, the airport is closed and all flights are cancelled. (AAP)

All flights to and from Bali have been cancelled on Monday due to an ash cloud from Indonesia's Mount Agung.

Indonesia authorities closed Denpasar Airport on Monday and ordered people within 10km of the erupting volcano to evacuate after raising the alert to the highest level.

Eruptions from Mount Agung have sent volcanic ash and steam more than 6000 metres into the skies above the holiday island.

Jetstar, Virgin and Qantas advised passengers between 10am-11am on Monday that all flights were cancelled.

The decision was made on safety grounds and overturns earlier expectations that flights would go ahead.

"While these disruptions are frustrating, we will always put safety before schedule," Jetstar said in a statement.

Virgin Australia updated its announcement online saying Denpasar Airport had closed and the airline had subsequently cancelled all flights to Bali.

Jetstar will next update passengers around 7pm AEDT after further advice from the Bureau of Meteorology's Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre.

Qantas confirmed its one flight per day from Sydney to Bali has been cancelled.

Dozens of flights had already been cancelled during Sunday because of volcanic ash, which poses a potentially deadly threat to aircraft and passengers.

Indonesia's Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) raised its aviation colour code from orange to red, indicating a further eruption with significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere was imminent.

Mt Agung sits more than 3000 metres high over eastern Bali.

It last erupted in 1963, killing more than 1000 people and razing several villages.

Austrlia's Bureau of Meteorology's Volanic Ash Advisory Centre in Darwin issued maps showing an ash cloud heading southeast over the neighbouring island of Lombok away from Bali's capital Denpasar, where the international airport is located.