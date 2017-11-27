The Nationals are seeking to bring on a bill to set up a banking inquiry as debate on same-sex marriage rolls on in a Senate-only sitting.

The Queensland election result has emboldened federal Nationals MPs to push ahead with an inquiry into the banks as the Senate deals with same-sex marriage.

With the House of Representatives cancelled for the week, the only lower house members in Canberra are members of the cabinet and shadow cabinet and a handful of backbenchers on committees.

Government backbencher George Christensen has caused a stir with his response to the Liberal National Party's poor showing in Saturday's Queensland election, which is likely to deliver majority government to Labor.

"I want to provide a sincere apology that, at this stage, no one else has: I'm sorry that we in the LNP have let you down," the Nationals MP for Dawson wrote on Facebook to One Nation voters.

Attorney-General George Brandis said he understood Mr Christensen's concerns but voters expect governments to get on with delivering things that "make a difference to people's lives".

"Rather than focusing on ourselves, what we need to focus on are the big issues, the issues that matter to the public," Senator Brandis said.

Nationals senator John Williams said Mr Christensen had every right to appeal to his constituents, but the greater problem lay in the coalition's rusty campaign machine.

"There is one big lesson coming out of the Queensland election and that is how well the left is organised ... and the conservative side of politics is simply falling behind," he told Sky News.

Senator Williams is one of a number of coalition members who will back colleague Barry O'Sullivan's bill to set up a commission of inquiry into the banking, superannuation, insurance and financial services industry.

Labor members will meet with Senator O'Sullivan on Monday to discuss how to progress the bill, which could be introduced this week.

"Now is the time to have a commission of inquiry," Labor leader Bill Shorten told reporters.

The Greens are concerned the inquiry bill could be used to delay legalising same-sex marriage.

"We hope this is not game-playing around the marriage equality debate," Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson said.

Senator Williams said the parliament had "tipped the iceberg" when it came to inquiries into the banks, and a royal commission was needed.

"One thing you can be assured - that if Barry O'Sullivan puts the bill to the Senate it will pass the Senate. The numbers are clearly there."

It's expected the second reading debate on same-sex marriage will wrap up on Monday night, followed by debate on amendments for the rest of the week.

The citizenship crisis continues, with former Nick Xenophon Team senator Sky Kakoschke-Moore being referred to the High Court on Monday.