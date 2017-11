Essendon AFL recruit Devon Smith has declared he can withstand the rigours of a new midfield role as he looks to move on from his bitter exit from Greater Western Sydney.

The 24-year-old struggled with knee injuries during his stint with the Giants but has resumed running and will begin full-contact training with the Bombers before Christmas.

"I've been back running for about four weeks and it feels really good ... (soon) I'll be pretty much right to go," Smith said on Monday.