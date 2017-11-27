The Boomers started slowly before finishing with a flourish to defeat Japan by 24 points. (AAP)

The Boomers bagged the last 14 points of their World Cup qualifier against Japan to cruise to an 82-58 triumph over Japan in Adelaide.

Veteran Daniel Kickert guided Australia to an 82-58 victory over Japan in Monday's FIBA World Cup Asia zone qualifier in Adelaide.

With his combination of inside size and outside touch, Brisbane Bullet Kickert (22 points, seven rebounds) was the match-winner for the Boomers who, after being challenged early and then wobbling briefly in the third term, steamrolled the tourists with the last 14 points of the match.

Makoto Hiejima (17 points) was the best for a Japanese outfit that looked keen to make amends for their disappointing loss to the Philippines.

Hiejima had 10 first-quarter points at 100 per cent accuracy as the Boomers took a while to warm to their task.

After a thumping 36-point away triumph over Chinese Taipei last Saturday, Australia eventually got going and capped a 23-22 opening term with a thunderous slam from hometown hero Mitch Creek.

Adelaide 36ers trio Creek, Nathan Sobey and Matt Hodgson were all active early in the second term while Melbourne star Chris Goulding found his range from outside as the Boomers' advantage swelled to 43-31 at halftime.

A couple of spectacular Sobey dunks in the third quarter wowed the crowd and helped the Boomers draw 15 points clear before an 8-0 Japan run.

That streak included Yudai Baba's breakaway slam that helped reduced the deficit to 60-50 at three-quarter-time.

But Australia, with Cam Gliddon and Hodgson busy, sprinted across the finish line to blow out the margin, which didn't truly reflect Japan's pluck.

Australia coach Andrej Lemanis was pleased with his team's work on the defensive end, restricting the tourists to 38 per cent from the floor.

"All in all, the thing that held us in great stead was our defence," he said.

"That's where it all started from.

"If you keep a team to 58, you've got a good chance of beating them."

Despite the result, Japan coach Julio Lamas praised the way his team fought against a much higher-ranked opponent before faltering in the last eight minutes.

"The situation is Australia is No.10 in FIBA rankings and we are 50th," Lamas said.

"They are a very physical team and we competed for 32 minutes with a very strong team.

"Right now, I feel satisfaction with the effort of my players."