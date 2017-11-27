Cronulla have signed hooker Jayden Brailey to a two-year contract extension which will keep him at the NRL club until the end of 2020.

The Sharks warded off any poaching raid on the highly-rated 21-year-old on Monday by locking him down long-term.

Brailey was off contract at the end of 2018 but the Sharks moved to keep him in The Shire.

Having come to the club as a teenager and coming through the Sharks' development program, he said he couldn't imagine playing anywhere else.

"I learnt so much over this season," Brailey said.

"It's something I wanted to do ever since I started playing football.

"Just to extend for another two seasons, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

"I've been at the Sharks since I was about 13. They've taught me so much and been a big part in getting me where I am today."

Brailey seamlessly stepped into the No.9 jersey this year following the retirement of grand final-winning rake Michael Ennis, who has remained on the club's staff as an advisor and mentor to Brailey.

He played 19 games for the Sharks in his rookie campaign and averaged 34.6 tackles and 65.3 minutes.

He suffered a broken jaw in round 20 but returned in time to help the club to the finals.