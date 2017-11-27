Christian protestors, including a prominent priest, have chained themselves to the gates of Kirribilli House to decry the refugee situation on Manus Island.

Gosford Anglican firebrand Father Rod Bower shared an image on Twitter of him and his "friends" with chains around their necks locked to the gates of Kirribilli House.

The five protesters are holding signs pushing for the evacuation of the Manus and the Nauru offshore processing centre.

The protest comes a day after thousands of people gathered across Australia called for the federal government to end its offshore detention policy.

Pastor Jarrod McKenna, who spoke at a harbourside rally in Sydney on Sunday, is among those chained to the gate.