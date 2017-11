Adelaide have snared the son of Tyson Edwards, Jackson, under the AFL's father-son rule on Monday.

Edwards was available to be chosen by rival clubs at Friday night's national draft after Adelaide decided to nominate him as a rookie under the rule.

He remained undrafted at the end of the selection meeting in Sydney and automatically became a Crows player when the league advised there would be no pre-season draft hours before Monday's rookie draft.