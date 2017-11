The prime minister expects the final details of the national energy guarantee to be ironed out early next year.

Malcolm Turnbull expects the national energy guarantee policy to be "fully fleshed out" by April 2018.

The prime minister visited the BlueScope Steel plant at Port Kembla on Monday to discuss energy costs, which will be the subject of further Council of Australian Governments talks next year.

"By the time you (the COAG Energy Council) meet in April we expect to have the national energy guarantee fully fleshed out," Mr Turnbull told reporters.