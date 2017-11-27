"The velodrome suffered damage to the roof, but there is no structural risk," Rio's fire department said in a statement.
The cycling track was not damaged in the fire, which was caused by a falling balloon.
The practice of making small hot air balloons is a common one in Brazil and authorities have launched annual campaigns to criminalize the practice.
Flying balloons can hamper aircraft and falling balloons can damage property and start forest fires.
A similar falling lantern caused damage to the roof and track - which is made from special pinewood only found in Siberia - in July.
