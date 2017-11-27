Australian Sally Fitzgibbons will soon begin her bid to win a maiden world surfing title at the season-ending Maui Pro in Hawaii.

Sally Fitzgibbons's bid for a world championship-clinching victory in Hawaii is expected to begin on Tuesday (AEDT) as the swell picks up at Honolua Bay.

The world No.1 Australian was made to wait over the weekend as the competition window opened but small waves prevented surfing.

Fitzgibbons, world No.2 compatriot Tyler Wright and American Courtney Courtney Conlogue can win the world title by taking out the season-ending Maui Pro.

Wright looms as the biggest threat to three-time tour runner-up Fitzgibbons, with the defending world champion winning in Hawaii last year and claiming to have overcome a recent knee injury.

"Whatever the result, it's a great feeling to know that I put myself in this position by elevating my surfing," Fitzgibbons said.

"To have the title on the line here and be in the company of these contenders is a humbling and amazing experience.

"Whoever wins will be really deserving."

Fitzgibbons will face world No.12 Silvana Lima of Brazil and local wildcard Brisa Hennessy in the first round, with Wright up against countrywoman Laura Enever and local Tatiana Weston-Webb.

Six-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore is the only other Australian with a shot a claiming the title, but needs to win in Hawaii and have Fitzgibbons and Wright finish lower than fifth.

Wright wrapped up her maiden championship last year before the season finale but was relaxed about her title defence going down to the wire in 2017.

"Maybe I haven't done as much as I could have this year, but I'm still in a good position and I know I've got so much work still left to do," she said.

World Surf League (WSL) event organisers are confident competition in Maui will soon begin.

"We've got great potential for tomorrow and there's minimal swell on offer today so we're calling competition off for the day," WSL deputy commissioner Jessi Miley-Dyer said.

"The forecast is looking good for the next three days."