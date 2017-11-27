Less than two months after winning the canoe slalom world title in France, Jessica Fox has been honoured as NSW athlete of the year.

Less than two months after winning the canoe slalom world title in France, Fox was honoured at the NSW Champions of Sport ceremony at Rosehill Gardens on Monday night.

The 23-year-old trumped a female-dominated field featuring Olympic discus thrower Dani Stevens, women's Ashes hero Ellyse Perry, world champion diver Rhiannan Iffland, world No.1 croquet player Alison Sharpe, surf lifesaving beach sprinter Jake Lynch and Jillaroo Simaima Taufa.

It follows a standout 12 months for Fox, who claimed a total 13 individual medals and three team medals across the women's C1 and K1 events at this year's world cups and world championships.

Sydney FC won team of the year for their record-breaking 2016/17 A-League season, while Netball NSW and AFL NSW/ACT were named joint winners of the organisation of the year.

It came on a night that Olympic swimming legend Ian Thorpe was elevated to Legend status and the NSW Hall of Champions brought in new inductees in former Australian Test cricket Michael Clarke, Olympic gold medallist Matthew Mitcham, former Australian Boomers captain Matt Nielsen and former cyclist Rochelle Gilmore.

THE WINNERS:

Athlete of the year: Jessica Fox (paddling)

Athlete of the year with a disability: Amanda Reid (cycling)

Young athlete of the year: Bethany Parker and Alexei Popyrin (powerlifting, tennis)

Young athlete of the year with a disability: Gregory Luff (wheelchair track and road)

Masters athlete of the year: Tony Goodwin (swimming)

Team of the year: Sydney FC (soccer)

Team of the year with a disability: Under-19 Australian women's goalball team

Administrator of the year: David Thompson (Hockey NSW)

Coach of the year: Glenn Hall (surfing)

Event of the year: 2017 Australian Badminton Open

Local council of the year: Lake Macquarie Council

Official of the year: Petr Lubomir (judo)

Organisation of the year: Netball NSW and AFL NSW/ACT (netball, AFL)