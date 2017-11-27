Kim Kardashian has asked her legal team to throw its support behind a woman who received a life sentence for killing the man who picked her up for sex.

The story of Cyntoia Brown, who was convicted in 2006 after killing the man who picked her up for sex in Tennessee, has caught the attention of celebrities around the world with pop icon Kim Kardashian asking her lawyer to look into the case.

Ms Brown, now 29, is serving a life sentence in Tennessee Women's Prison over the murder of Johnny Allen in August 2004, US media reports.

The case has recently returned to the spotlight via a viral social media post - with many arguing Brown was a victim defending herself.

Ms Kardashian has now claimed she contacted her lawyers to figure out a way she could help Ms Brown.

"The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown," she wrote.

Shawn Holley, one of Ms Kardashian's lawyers, told Daily News she had been contacted by her client to look into the effort.

“Kim asked me several weeks ago how she could help Alice Johnson in her fight for justice. We then began corresponding with Alice and her team of lawyers,” Ms Holley said.

“Since then, Kim has championed the cause of Cyntoia Brown and asked me to help her get involved in that effort as well."

In a 2011 documentary aired on PBS' Independent Lens, court footage showed Brown, who was tried as an adult, explaining she was living in a Nashville motel room at the time with a pimp who abused her and plied her with drugs.

More news One strike, you're out: The visa changes that could leave you facing a 10-year ban New regulations mean anyone who submits incorrect information as part of an Australian visa application could be effectively barred from reapplying for a decade. Why is the #MeToo movement sending shockwaves through Sweden? In Sweden, a country viewed as a beacon of gender equality and progressive politics, the 'Weinstein effect' has started a revolution.

Ms Brown said Allen picked her up and insisted on taking her home, telling her he was an ex-Army sharpshooter and showing off his firearms.

She reported his behaviour made her nervous, and that he "grabbed" her forcefully between her legs.

"He just gave me this look. It was, like, a very fierce look," she explained.

"But then, he rolls over, like he's reaching to the side of the bed or something. So I'm thinking, 'he's not going to hit me, he's going to get a gun'.

"I just grabbed the gun and I shot him."

The case has recently returned to the spotlight via a viral social media post - with many arguing Brown was a victim defending herself.

"Something is horribly wrong when the system enables these rapists and the victim is thrown away for life!" singer Rihanna wrote on Instagram, where she has 58.2 million followers.

"It's heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what's right. I've called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this," reality star Kim Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

Other high-profile names including actress Cara Delevingne, actress Ariel Winter and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon also expressed their support for the campaign, which has adopted the hashtag #FreeCyntoiaBrown.

Meanwhile, an online petition calling for clemency - to be delivered to Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam - has amassed over 325,000 signatures.

Attorney Charles Bone, who represents Brown pro-bono, also intends to petition Governor Haslam for clemency within the next few weeks, according to CBS affiliate WTVF.

Kim Kardashian has thrown her support behind Cyntoia Brown.

- With AFP