The home values of Australia's five major capital cities have hardly changed compared to a month ago.

Sydney's prices in the week to November 26 were down 0.5 per cent on a monthly basis, while Melbourne prices were up 0.4 per cent and Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth were unchanged, preliminary figures by property data group CoreLogic show.

It was the third busiest week this year so far when it comes to the number of auctions with 3,409 homes going under the hammer and a preliminary clearance rate of about 66.9 per cent.