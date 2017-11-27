Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young cries as she speaks on the bill in the Senate chamber. (AAP)

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young broke down into tears during the same-sex marriage Senate debate.

Liberal senator Zed Seselja will push for conservative amendments to a same-sex marriage bill the Senate is considering.

The millions of Australians who voted no in the same-sex marriage survey deserve to have their voices heard, the Senate has been told.

Liberal senator Zed Seselja is spearheading a conservative push to add amendments to a cross-party bill the upper house is considering this week.

"We should not completely reject the views of the millions of Australians, nearly 40 per cent, that said 'no,'" Senator Seselja said in parliament on Monday.

The ACT senator, who voted no in the nationwide postal survey, indicated he would follow the will of territory voters who voted overwhelmingly in favour of same-sex marriage.

But he highlighted examples, from both abroad and at home, of conservative concerns about the impact of a change in the Marriage Act.

Threats to supporters of traditional marriage, pressure on schools and universities, and the right of parents to oversee their children's education warranted such amendments.

"I firmly believe this cannot be a blank cheque because changing this legislation will have flow-on effects," Senator Seselja said.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale, wearing rainbow-coloured sneakers, had concerns that proposed amendments would unwind anti-discrimination protections.

"There's no reason we cannot achieve justice for so many Australians who are struggling right now," he told parliament.

"We simply can't half-do human rights."

Fellow Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who introduced seven failed bills to legalise same-sex marriage, teared up as she contributed to the debate.

"It's now time for the Senate to do our job and get this done, without the muddying of the waters of those who have always been opposed to equal love," she said.

Labor senator Jenny McAllister said any proposed amendments must consider the rights enshrined in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

"This right to freedom of religion must be balanced against the other fundamental human rights that are reflected in this covenant," Senator McAllister said.

"We now have a responsibility to deliver on the very clear mandate we've been given," she said referring to the overwhelming postal survey 'yes' result of 61.6 per cent.