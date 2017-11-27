Labor's shadow cabinet has met in Canberra despite the prime minister delaying the return of MPs while the Senate sits to debate same-sex marriage.

Bill Shorten and senior members of his Labor team insist they're getting on with their jobs despite Malcolm Turnbull delaying the return of federal MPs to Canberra.

Labor's shadow cabinet met in Parliament House on Monday ahead of the Senate resuming sittings on its own, primarily to debate same-sex marriage legislation.

"The prime minister can cancel parliament as often as he likes, that won't stop us from getting on with building infrastructure, defending and supporting Medicare, properly funding our schools," Mr Shorten told his colleagues.