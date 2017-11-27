Labor senator Pat Dodson will seek to move a motion in the Senate to establish a committee to report on movement towards indigenous reform.

Labor wants to resurrect the stalled movement for constitutional recognition of indigenous Australians with a new parliamentary inquiry.

Indigenous Labor senator Pat Dodson will ask the Senate to set up a special committee on 'progress towards indigenous recognition' to report on ways to achieve constitutional recognition.

Greens senator Andrew Bartlett said the parliament had to listen to indigenous people.

"This government has failed dismally in regards to not just reconciliation but in their contempt for the view of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people," he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

In October, the Turnbull government rejected the referendum council's report on constitutional recognition calling for an indigenous 'voice to parliament.'

The council had described it as a "take it or leave it" proposal, but the government disagreed.

Senator Dodson's proposed committee would consult further with indigenous people and work with constitutional experts to develop a referendum question.

It would also advise parliament on the necessary steps towards a referendum and seek to ensure its best possible success.

It's intended to report back in June next year.

Crossbench senator David Leyonhjelm said he did not normally oppose motions to establish inquiries, but quibbled over the most appropriate technical form the committee should take.