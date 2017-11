English duo Lee Westwood and Tyrrell Hatton will play at this summer's World Super 6 Perth golf event at Lake Karrinyup.

Former world No.1 Lee Westwood will play at this summer's World Super6 Perth golf tournament at Lake Karrinyup.

Westwood, whose current ranking is 64, has won 23 times on the European Tour, and twice on the PGA Tour among his 42 professional victories.

The 44-year-old will be joined at the event by fellow Englishman and world No.16 Tyrrell Hatton.