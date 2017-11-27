Collingwood draftee Nathan Murphy turned his back on a promising cricket career to pursue a future in the AFL.

Collingwood recruit Nathan Murphy always dreamed of playing on the MCG but as a cricketer rather than an AFL player.

This time last year he was representing Vic Metro at the national championships alongside much-touted pair Will Pucovski and Will Sutherland.

While Sutherland turned his back on an AFL career to pursue cricket, wicketkeeper-batsman Murphy decided he preferred the Sherrin to the Kookaburra.

Murphy was named as the Magpies' pick 39 in Friday night's national draft, and had his first training session on Monday.

"At the start of the year I was planning to make the under-19 cricket World Cup team next year so so much can change in a year," the 17-year-old said.

"I've always been in love with both sports but a future in footy excites me more than a future in cricket.

"To land at a club like Collingwood so that I can stay home with the family, it's the best possible outcome."

While Murphy hoped he had a long and storied career with Collingwood, he said cricket could still be an option in his future.

"They say you play your best cricket at 26 so there's so much time to go back to cricket," he said.

Murphy trained alongside fellow draftee Tyler Brown, who joined brother Callum at the AFL club, as well as Jaidyn Stephenson, who the Magpies took with pick No.6.

Stephenson, who has a heart condition that scared off a few suitors, said he got a thrill meeting club president Eddie McGuire on his first day.

"I've always been a fan of Millionaire Hotseat and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire growing up and as an eight-year-old used to get my nan to ask me some Eddie McGuire questions," Stephenson said.

"I'll have to start creating a rapport with him and hopefully get on the show one day."