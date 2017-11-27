Jamie Whincup says Scott McLaughlin (pictured) is capable of winning five or six Supercars titles. (AAP)

Jamie Whincup says Scott McLaughlin is capable of winning five or six Supercars titles, after narrowly defeating the young Kiwi in 2017.

Fresh from his seventh Supercars title, Holden superstar Jamie Whincup believes heartbroken Ford rival Scott McLaughlin is capable of approaching his unprecedented record.

Whincup claimed an extraordinary come-from-behind win after McLaughlin squandered his 16th start from pole position for the year and a 78-point lead in the season's astonishing finale in Newcastle on Sunday.

Whincup, 34, extended "massive" commiserations to McLaughlin, 24, after the race

"They've put up an unbelievable battle this year. They were very quick," Whincup.

"In some way I wish there could be two winners, that's not a cliche.

"I honestly feel bad for them. Honestly, Scotty will learn from today and probably come back and win five or six (titles) himself."

While his seven Supercars crowns make Whincup the most successful driver in championship history, he knows how it feels to be in McLaughlin's shoes.

In 2007, he lost to Gath Tander by an agonising two points and was runner-up again in 2010 and 2016.

"I know the feeling of coming second. That certainly motivated me," Whincup said.

Conquering Newcastle's brand new street circuit gave Whincup his fourth win for the season - his lowest tally for more than a decade and half the victories McLaughlin has notched in 2017.

McLaughlin's DJR Team Penske has had the edge on Triple Eight Racing in qualifying speed, but consistency allowed Whincup to go the distance in a dramatic final weekend.

"The car hasn't been the quickest all year but we can do everything we can to improve our speed for next year and come out firing," Whincup said.