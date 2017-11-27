MILAN (Reuters) - Unbeaten Napoli quickly muscled back to the top of Serie A as coach Maurizio Sarri took delight in what he described as an "ugly" 1-0 win on a difficult pitch at Udinese on Sunday.

AS Roma's record-breaking run of away wins ended after their veteran midfielder Daniele De Rossi gave away a needless penalty and was sent off in a 1-1 draw at Genoa while big-spending AC Milan were held 0-0 at home by Torino.

Napoli's win was their 12th in 14 Serie A games and left them top of Serie A on 38 points, two ahead of Inter Milan, also unbeaten, who led for less than 24 hours after a 3-1 win at Cagliari on Saturday.

Juventus, who were at home to Crotone in the evening match, have 31 alongside Roma. Milan, in seventh on 20 points, failed to score for their fourth successive home league match.

Midfielder Jorginho scored Napoli's winner in the 33rd minute, snapping up the rebound after his own penalty was saved by Simone Scuffet, to hand Massimo Oddo a losing debut as Udinese coach.

Sarri said it was the sort of game that his team might well have lost last season and felt it proved they had learned to win even when playing badly.

"Last year, in a scrappy game like today's we would have been in trouble," he said. "The improvement we have made this season is to win ugly games and that allows us to get the results we need even when we don't play particularly well.

"The pitch wasn't worthy of a top flight game. It's a reflection of Italian football."

Roma were leading 1-0 in a bad-tempered match when De Rossi was involved in an off-the-ball pushing match with Genoa forward Gianluca Lapadula at a corner and slapped him in the face.

After consulting the video replay system (VAR), the referee awarded a penalty which Lapadula converted in the 70th minute and the 34-year-old De Rossi was sent off. He later apologised for the incident.

Roma, who had won their previous 12 away games stretching back to February, had gone ahead 11 minutes earlier when Stephan El Shaarawy volleyed home Alessandro Florenzi's cross.

Milan coach Vincenzo Montella said his team did everything but score.

"We controlled the game, we conceded only a shot in the 85th minute," he said. "The team created a lot, increased the pace, we made mistakes, but we had (Torino goalkeeper) Salvatore Sirigu against us who did well."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon, Ken Ferris and Ian Chadband)