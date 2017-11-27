Senator Barry O'Sullivan believes it is time for the banks to face a commission of inquiry. (AAP)

Federal Nationals are continuing their call for a Commission of Inquiry into the banks, following the all-but-confirmed defeat of the LNP in the Queensland state election over the weekend.

A group of Nationals MPs from Queensland are likely to deviate from Turnbull Government policy by introducing a bill to launch an inquiry into the banking sector this week.

LNP Senator Barry O’Sullivan has said he intends to introduce a bill once the Senate has finished debating legislation to legalise same-sex marriage.

The Senate will resume this week but the House of Representatives will remain on break, after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull decided to delay the sitting.

Senator O’Sullivan said he expects “as many as four” Coalition MPs in the Lower House to cross the floor and vote for the Commission of Inquiry, which is similar to a Royal Commission but reports to parliament as a whole rather than just the government.

Related reading Same-sex marriage: Turnbull's religious freedom inquiry 'confusing', says Muslim barrister A Sydney barrister says Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s inquiry into religious freedom protection, in the wake of the same sex marriage postal survey, confuses a number of issues and could be unnecessary. Stephen Colbert pokes fun at Katter over bizarre same-sex marriage response US television host Stephen Colbert poked fun at Queensland MP Bob Katter for his bizarre response to the same-sex marriage postal survey results.

LNP MP George Christensen has previously voiced his support.

Following the LNP’s defeat in the Queensland election on the weekend, Mr Christensen tweeted he was “sorry” to those who voted for One Nation that the Turnbull Government had failed to win their trust.

Fellow Queensland LNP member Michelle Landry has also suggested she would consider the proposal.

“I do think we need to look at some of these issues with the banking sector,” she told ABC Radio.

The Turnbull Government does not support a banking investigation, arguing the exercise would be expensive and slow, and that there are more effective bodies already resourced to keep banks accountable, including the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.

Turnbull reportedly considers compensation fund

Treasurer Scott Morrison has reportedly been working on a scheme to quell some public dissatisfaction with the banking sector by setting up a compensation scheme for Australians who have been ripped off by banks.

A tribunal would reportedly consider historical cases and consider claims for compensation. The banks would contribute to the pool of money.

Related reading 'It's time': Nationals senator says he has the numbers to force inquiry into banks Senator Barry O'Sullivan says he will move to trigger the investigation into the banks as soon as the bill to legalise same-sex marriage is dealt with.

None of the details have been confirmed by the government.

“For some years now I've been talking to the banks about resolving some legacy cases where people have had issues,” Mr Morrison said on Thursday.

Labor leader Bill Shorten said the opposition would consider supporting a compensation scheme.

“A compensation process is one that we will look at constructively,” Mr Shorten said on Monday morning.

“But that’s no guarantee of stopping the problems in the future. If you want to stop the problems in the future you’ve got to understand and stop the misconduct in the past, and a Royal Commission has the powers to look behind the corporate veil.”