NBN Co will temporarily suspend the rollout of its network using pay TV cables in a bid to "improve customer experience", meaning months of delay for some.

Hundreds of thousands of Australians could be forced to wait months longer than expected to be connected to the national broadband network via pay television cables.

NBN Co on Monday announced it was temporarily suspending the rollout of the hybrid coaxial-fibre (HFC) network to "improve customer experience".

It warned of delays of six to nine months in new areas.

"While the good news is that we are working on a better experience for the internet providers and end users, the improvement efforts will take additional time," CEO Bill Morrow said in a statement.

"We remain confident of reaching our goal of completing the build and connecting eight million Australian premises by 2020."

Nearly one million premises are ready to connect via HFC, with 370,000 having already done so.

Mr Morrow said too many Australians weren't having the experience they deserved when getting connected over the HFC network and some weren't experiencing its full potential.

Internet providers have been told of the changes, and the NBN website will be updated in coming weeks so people can check their address to see if there are any changes to their connection date.