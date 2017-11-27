A watchful Sean Abbott on the defensive as NSW looks to bat out a draw against Victoria. (AAP)

An unusually subdued Nic Maddinson and nightwatchman Sean Abbott have dented Victoria's hopes of a Sheffield Shield win by batting through a shortened first session on the final day.

Rain delayed the start of play at North Sydney Oval by 40 minutes and gloomy conditions meant the lights stayed on for Monday's early session.

Resuming at 2-46 after being set 468 for Victory, NSW were 2-87 at lunch on day four, having added 41 runs off 21 overs.

Maddinson was unbeaten on 32 and Abbott 22, each man's highest first-class cricket score of the season.

Normally fluent and fast-scoring left-hander Maddinson took 20 balls to score his first runs of the day.

He tallied just 15 off the 58 deliveries he faced in the first session..

Abbott, who hadn't scored more than 15 in either first-class or one-day cricket this season, also showed commendable concentration.

He provided the scoring highlight of the session, with a six over deep backward square leg off paceman Scott Boland.

It proved nothing more than a momentary rush of blood, as he didn't add another run in the next 45 balls he faced leading up to lunch.

Victoria captain Aaron Finch rotated five bowlers and maintained attacking fields but, despite footmarks, his attack created few moments of alarm for the batsmen.