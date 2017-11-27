White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders speaks to the media at the White House on 16 November. (AAP)

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has spoken out after being mocked over a photo of a homemade pie that looked too good to be true.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has been forced to defend a photo of a pecan pie she claimed she had baked.

In the lead up to Thanksgiving in the US, on November 23, Ms Sander Tweeted a photo of the picturesque pecan pie with the caption: "I dont [sic] cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm!"

But social media users were not convinced the dessert was of her own making.

Some claimed Ms Sanders had used a stock image of a pecan pie, while others shared photos of over-the-top creations they claimed to have made with the hashtag #Piegate.

Some social media users claimed to have found the stock image of the pie.

Ms Sanders later tweeted, following being grilled by a White House correspondent, saying she will bake a pecan pie for her next week.

She also reiterated to Fox News that she has baked the pie for years.

“Of course I made the pie,” Ms Sanders told Fox News.



“I make it for every holiday family gathering and have for years.”