Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt may be ousted from his portfolio in the upcoming reshuffle of Annastacia Palaszczuk's cabinet, despite the premier publicly declaring he would keep his job.

Senior Labor sources have told AAP Mr Pitt could be offered the role of parliamentary speaker as part of a broader cabinet reshuffle that could see Deputy Premier Jackie Trad take over the treasury portfolio.

It follows claims Mr Pitt did not perform to standard during the election campaign and failed to sell the government's economic message.