A physical altercation between England's Jonny Bairstow and Cameron Bancroft is under investigation. (AAP)

England cricket's hierarchy is mulling how to react to yet another off-field scandal after it emerged Jonny Bairstow physically clashed with Cameron Bancroft earlier this month.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is still investigating the alcohol-fuelled incident that unfolded in Perth, where Joe Root's men started their Ashes tour.

Bairstow was sledged at the Gabba on Sunday about the barney, with at least one Australian player asking if the English keeper planned on headbutting any more members of the opposition.

Captain Root is set to address the unwanted distraction on Monday, when Australia are expected to complete a comfortable victory in the first Test.

Bancroft has discussed the matter with Australia's team management, who are satisfied he did no wrong in the scrap.

Fox Sports Australia reported Bairstow headbutted Bancroft, while other versions suggest it was more low-key and a case of tomfoolery gone awry.

Bairstow's run-in with Bancroft is minor relative to Ben Stokes' brawl outside a Bristol nightclub. Stokes continues to sweat on the result of a police investigation that will determine whether he can play any role in the ongoing five-Test series.

But the keeper's misdeed - and his failure to report it to management - is not a good look for a side trying to shed the reputation of having a boozy culture.

Bairstow was one of three players fined and given a formal warning for their behaviour on the same night that Stokes allegedly left another man hospitalised with facial injuries.

Back-up gloveman Ben Foakes would make his Test debut at Adelaide Oval in the game that starts on Saturday should the visitors stand Bairstow down.

"We were made aware of allegations of an incident in Perth four weeks ago," an ECB spokesperson said.

"There has been no report of any incident from the venue, security or police and there was no injury reported.

"Following an initial conversation with Jonny Bairstow tonight we understand the context and will follow up with England players and management after the Brisbane Test."

England coach Trevor Bayliss flagged the prospect of an Ashes curfew following the Stokes fracas but decided to give his players free rein, trusting them to enjoy themselves in a sensible manner.

English players also enjoyed beers in Adelaide and Townsville prior to landing in Brisbane for the first Test.

"There are no set curfews," Bayliss said earlier this month.

"Not drinking between matches is just sensible. We certainly don't want to keep players in their rooms because it is a long tour.

"You have to get out and experience what the country you're touring has to offer.

"It's about picking the right time to have a couple of drinks, but knowing to stay away from it if you're preparing for a match."

The clash between Bairstow and Bancroft comes four years after a bar-room scrap between David Warner and Joe Root preceded an Ashes series in England.