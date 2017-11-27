Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is holding meetings with the LGAQ despite the result of the weekend state election still unclear.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has launched straight back into work, despite not yet claiming victory in the state election.

With the vote count still underway, Ms Palaszczuk, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Local Government Minister Mark Furner have met with the Local Government association of Queensland.

They discussed the ongoing recovery from Cyclone Debbie, as well as the Labor government's Works for Queensland program and the Sunshine Coast's International Broadband Submarine Cable Project.

The premier said it was important to build on the work that was being done before the state election.

"(Tuesday) marks eight months since Cyclone Debbie crossed the Queensland coast and I thought it was important that today we got an update ... about any outlying issues that need to be resolved," the premier told reporters.

The government is still in caretaker mode, but under the conventions the premier can still act in an official capacity, so long as she does not make any decisions "which would bind an incoming government and limit its freedom of action".