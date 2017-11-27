Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ended months of speculation with news of their engagement. (AAP)

A timeline of Prince Harry and his US girlfriend Meghan Markle's romance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their engagement after speculation she had moved in with the royal at Kensington Palace.

Here is a look back at the couple's romance.

July 2016

Harry and Markle first meet in London through friends. The prince meets Markle's father Thomas Markle soon after romantic sparks fly between the pair, according to her half-brother Thomas Markle Jnr

October 2016

Rumours surface in the media that Harry is "secretly" dating the Canada-based Suits star.

November 2016

Harry confirms his relationship with Markle and asks the public to stop harassing his girlfriend. Prince William issues his own statement in support of his younger brother.

December 2016

Markle and Harry are first photographed by the paparazzi during a stroll in London where they watch a West End show, and later reportedly buy a Christmas tree.

January 2017

The pair visit Norway to see the Northern Lights. Markle meets Harry's sister-in-law Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

February 2017

Paparazzi snap Harry and Markle leaving the exclusive members' club Soho House in London.

March 2017

The pair take a trip to Jamaica for the wedding of Harry's friend Tom Inskip.

May 2017

Markle attends the reception of Harry's sister-in-law Pippa Middleton after her wedding to James Matthews. Harry is cheered on by his girlfriend at a polo tournament in England and are photographed for the first time sharing a kiss.

August 2017

Harry is rumoured to have asked Markle to marry him while on holiday together in Botswana to celebrate her 36th birthday.

September 2017

Gracing the cover of Vanity Fair, Markle speaks about prince Harry in an interview published as the magazine's feature story of the month. In keeping with royal protocol, the pair are photographed seated about 18 chairs apart for the opening of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The couple are photographed watching a tennis match between Australia and New Zealand at the Invictus Games.

October 2017

Markle's dad Thomas gives Harry his blessings to marry his daughter as an impending engagement announcement looms, according to British tabloids. Markle first meets the Queen over afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace with Harry.

November 2017

Markle reportedly wraps up filming on the US drama Suits.

Pictures emerge of Markle shopping in London, sparking speculation she has moved in with Harry at Kensington Palace.

Speculation about a royal engagement reaches fever pitch when bookmakers stop taking bets on the couple marrying.

Staff at Buckingham and Kensington palaces are reportedly briefed about the couple's engagement and told they will have a non-traditional wedding.

Buckingham Palace make it official with an announcement of their engagement.