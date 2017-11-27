RUMBLES FROM BALI'S MOUNT AGUNG
* WHERE IS THE VOLCANO?
- Mount Agung rises about 3000m above Bali's Karangasem district, in the holiday island's east
- Bali lies within the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of high seismic and volcanic activity where thousands of tremors occur each year
* WHAT IS THE VOLCANO'S HISTORY OF ERUPTIONS?
- Its last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1100 people and razed many villages
- More than 50,000 Indonesians were evacuated in September this year when experts warned an eruption was imminent
- Some 25,000 people have been unable to return to their homes
* WHEN DID THE LATEST ERUPTION BEGIN AND WHY?
November 21
- Minor eruption begins with a plume of ash and steam rising about 700m from the volcano
- Authorities hold off issuing an alert and Bali's Denpasar airport remains open
- Volcanologists say it was caused by magma heating water, also known as a phreatic eruption
November 25
- Three minor eruptions recorded, with a plume rising 4000m and leaving nearby villages coated in a thin layer of ash
- An exclusion zone of 7.5km from the volcano put in place
- Jetstar cancels nine flights between Bali and Australia or Singapore; delays several scheduled Sunday flights
- Qantas diverts flight from Sydney to Denpasar to Darwin
- Virgin Australia diverts flight from Port Hedland to Bali; delays two flights from Denpasar to Australia
- AirAsia cancels flights between Australia and Bali
- A total of eight international flights to Bali and 13 international flights departing the island cancelled, with 2000 passengers stranded
- Ash cloud moves towards neighbouring island of Lombok
- Government volcanologist Gede Suantika estimates Agung could spew ash for at least a month
November 26
- Indonesia's Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation updates aviation colour code from orange to red, indicating a further eruption with significant emission of volcanic ash
- After resuming flights on Sunday morning, Virgin Australia cancels flights in the afternoon
- AirAsia cancels remaining flights to Bali and Lombok
- Qantas and Jetstar flights were continuing in the afternoon
- Experts say the eruption has switched to a magmatic type eruption from a steam-driven one; predict ash cloud could reach more than 6000m
November 27
- Indonesian authorities raise alert for Mount Agung to the highest level; orders people within 10km to leave
- Experts warn of an "imminent" risk of a larger eruption
- Bali's international airport closes for 24hrs; authorities to consider reopening on Tuesday
- Australia's Bureau of Meteorology says ash plume has risen to 9144m, with ash falling at Denpasar Airport
- BOM expects eruptions and ash to continue for at least 24 hours