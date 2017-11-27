Bali's Mount Agung volcano is spewing ash and causing chaos for holidaymakers. (AAP)

Bali's Mount Agung hasn't had a major eruption since 1963 when about 1100 people were killed.

RUMBLES FROM BALI'S MOUNT AGUNG

* WHERE IS THE VOLCANO?

- Mount Agung rises about 3000m above Bali's Karangasem district, in the holiday island's east

- Bali lies within the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of high seismic and volcanic activity where thousands of tremors occur each year

* WHAT IS THE VOLCANO'S HISTORY OF ERUPTIONS?

- Its last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1100 people and razed many villages

- More than 50,000 Indonesians were evacuated in September this year when experts warned an eruption was imminent

- Some 25,000 people have been unable to return to their homes

* WHEN DID THE LATEST ERUPTION BEGIN AND WHY?

November 21

- Minor eruption begins with a plume of ash and steam rising about 700m from the volcano

- Authorities hold off issuing an alert and Bali's Denpasar airport remains open

- Volcanologists say it was caused by magma heating water, also known as a phreatic eruption

November 25

- Three minor eruptions recorded, with a plume rising 4000m and leaving nearby villages coated in a thin layer of ash

- An exclusion zone of 7.5km from the volcano put in place

- Jetstar cancels nine flights between Bali and Australia or Singapore; delays several scheduled Sunday flights

- Qantas diverts flight from Sydney to Denpasar to Darwin

- Virgin Australia diverts flight from Port Hedland to Bali; delays two flights from Denpasar to Australia

- AirAsia cancels flights between Australia and Bali

- A total of eight international flights to Bali and 13 international flights departing the island cancelled, with 2000 passengers stranded

- Ash cloud moves towards neighbouring island of Lombok

- Government volcanologist Gede Suantika estimates Agung could spew ash for at least a month

November 26

- Indonesia's Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation updates aviation colour code from orange to red, indicating a further eruption with significant emission of volcanic ash

- After resuming flights on Sunday morning, Virgin Australia cancels flights in the afternoon

- AirAsia cancels remaining flights to Bali and Lombok

- Qantas and Jetstar flights were continuing in the afternoon

- Experts say the eruption has switched to a magmatic type eruption from a steam-driven one; predict ash cloud could reach more than 6000m

November 27

- Indonesian authorities raise alert for Mount Agung to the highest level; orders people within 10km to leave

- Experts warn of an "imminent" risk of a larger eruption

- Bali's international airport closes for 24hrs; authorities to consider reopening on Tuesday

- Australia's Bureau of Meteorology says ash plume has risen to 9144m, with ash falling at Denpasar Airport

- BOM expects eruptions and ash to continue for at least 24 hours