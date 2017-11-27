A second night of protest has begun in Auckland over a controversial refereeing decision that cost Tonga Saturday's Rugby League World Cup semifinal.

Furious Tonga rugby league fans have turned out for a second night of protest in Auckland.

On Sunday evening, fans marched through the city's centre protesting Mate Ma'a Tonga's 20-18 loss to England in the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup.

The game finished on a sour note after a last-minute try by Andrew Fifita was denied due to a knock on , prompting complaints that referee Matt Cecchin didn't have the decision reviewed by the video referee.

A red-and-white-clad group of several hundred gathered at Aotea Square for a second night of protesting on Monday evening, singing, chanting "Give us a win" and holding signs reading "We've Been Robbed".

Cars honked in support as they passed a small sea of flags near the town hall on Queen Street.

While the fans say they don't expect to change the outcome of the game, they're calling for an explanation and "the truth".

"We've been asked to bring signs to stress out our concerns towards the win we were robbed of," organiser John Uele said.

Lawyers were also working on the matter, he said.

Meanwhile, World Cup referees boss Tony Archer has defended the decision to deny Fifita what would have been a game-winning try.

With seconds on the clock, Fifita lost control of the ball under the pressure of an Elliott Whitehead tackle before regaining it and rolling over the tryline.

"The decision is correct for me and that is he's affecting a tackle and there was no indicator he was stealing the ball," Archer told AAP.

"It's a loose carry, knock on, the referee called it on field."